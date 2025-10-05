BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a strong sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.31.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $469.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

