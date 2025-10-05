BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Update

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 881,600 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the August 31st total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,816.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,816.0 days.

BOE Varitronix Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. BOE Varitronix has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

Get BOE Varitronix alerts:

BOE Varitronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor products. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BOE Varitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOE Varitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.