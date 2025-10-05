Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

