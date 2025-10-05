Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,102,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,130,770,000 after buying an additional 810,504 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $236,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the second quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 64.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.77. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

