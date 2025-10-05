Brokerages Set BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Target Price at $6.45

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.4525.

FUFU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BitFuFu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded BitFuFu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.31 target price on the stock.

Shares of FUFU opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BitFuFu has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BitFuFu will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in BitFuFu by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BitFuFu by 25.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

