Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) PT at C$12.50

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.20. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$12.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

