Brokerages Set Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Carriage Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This trade represents a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,246.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 172.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

