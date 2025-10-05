Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $59.36

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.3571.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 174.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,631.24. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,248,075 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 72.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

