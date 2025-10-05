Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) PT at $152.45

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.4545.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,076.78. This trade represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,396,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,875,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,323,000 after purchasing an additional 148,397 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 98.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,340,000 after purchasing an additional 696,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $157,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.56. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

