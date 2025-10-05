Brokerages Set Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) PT at $472.63

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $472.6250.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $413.15 on Thursday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.