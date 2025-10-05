Brokerages Set Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Target Price at C$4.57

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Pediapharm Inc is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. It is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.