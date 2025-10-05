Brokerages Set Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Target Price at C$4.57

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

TSE MDP opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 2.55. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.71 and a 1 year high of C$5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.80.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Pediapharm Inc is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. It is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

