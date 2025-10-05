Brokerages Set NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Target Price at $6.35

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marex Group plc bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in NIO by 16.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 936,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 110.4% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 101,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

