Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Price Target at $8,783.33

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,783.3333.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get NVR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,178.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8,086.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,546.71. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $120.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.