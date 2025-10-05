Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $41.06

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.0625.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $862,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,240.50. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,261.25. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,549 shares of company stock worth $1,954,751. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5,032.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Tenable’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

