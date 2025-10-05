Brokerages Set Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT at $4.18

Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.18.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.
NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of -313.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
