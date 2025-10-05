Brokers Offer Predictions for MSCI’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $16.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.45 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.