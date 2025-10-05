Brokers Set Expectations for BCE’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.88.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at C$32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. BCE has a 52-week low of C$28.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.65.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is 745.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

