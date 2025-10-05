BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 683,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 757,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

