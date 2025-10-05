BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in BXP were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,519.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is currently 9,333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

