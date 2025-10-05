Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 212.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.