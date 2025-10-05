Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Safehold FY2025 Earnings

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safehold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Safehold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. Safehold has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $93.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93,236 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 65,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safehold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 182,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

