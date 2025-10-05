Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,689,000. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.