Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,687 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.