Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,106 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. $EDD

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 584,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.30 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

