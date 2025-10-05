Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 236,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 115,989.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 62.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $834.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

