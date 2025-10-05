Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

