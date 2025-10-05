Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Celestica Stock Down 6.7%

Celestica stock opened at $234.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. Celestica has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $261.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Celestica by 80.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Munro Partners purchased a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,880,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

