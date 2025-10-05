Celestica (TSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLS. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.00.

Celestica Stock Down 6.9%

About Celestica

Celestica stock opened at C$326.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$302.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$70.94 and a 1-year high of C$361.83. The stock has a market cap of C$37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses.

