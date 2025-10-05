Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Head to Head Review

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Emisphere Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $6.59 million 6.73 -$126.57 million ($0.29) -1.77 Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emisphere Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Therapeutics.

50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Emisphere Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Emisphere Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Emisphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 630.57%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Emisphere Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Emisphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -19.10% -11.53% -6.94% Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Emisphere Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics



Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Emisphere Technologies



Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions. The company's preclinical programs focus on the development of oral formulations for the treatment of diabetes; and products in the areas of cardiovascular, appetite suppression, and pain, as well as in the development and expansion of nutritional supplement products. It has license agreements with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop and commercialize oral formulations of GLP-1 receptor agonists in combination with Emisphere carriers, as well as to develop and commercialize oral formulations of Novo Nordisk's insulin using the company's Eligen Technology. The company was formerly known as Clinical Technologies Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Emisphere Technologies, Inc. in 1991. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

