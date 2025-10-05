Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $64.07 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 73.5% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.