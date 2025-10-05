Cimpress FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by Barrington Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.74. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). Cimpress had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $869.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.24 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 32.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 115.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at about $3,183,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

