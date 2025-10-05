Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Upgraded to Hold at Rothschild Redb

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRCL. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Circle Internet Group stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -11,522.92. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,603.35. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 357,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $45,470,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

