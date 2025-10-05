Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,050 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Croda International to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,087.50.

CRDA opened at GBX 2,871 on Friday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,426.77 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,325. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,584.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 72.20 EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Croda International will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,671 per share, with a total value of £100,483.02. Also, insider Chris Good acquired 1,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,633 per share, for a total transaction of £26,330. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,343 shares of company stock worth $29,823,659. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

