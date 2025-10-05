Citigroup Increases Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 145

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 140 to GBX 145 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 130 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 138.14.

LON TW opened at GBX 106.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

