Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. $V

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,689,000. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

