Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Head to Head Survey

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EPAM Systems and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 4 13 0 2.67 Clarivate 2 4 0 0 1.67

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus price target of $224.06, indicating a potential upside of 45.37%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Given EPAM Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Clarivate.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.73 billion 1.82 $454.53 million $7.01 21.99 Clarivate $2.56 billion 1.02 -$636.70 million ($0.62) -6.27

This table compares EPAM Systems and Clarivate”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 7.91% 14.00% 10.89% Clarivate -17.33% 8.65% 3.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Clarivate on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation services. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.