Clarus Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

