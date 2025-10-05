Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

