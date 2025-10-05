Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,899 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $675.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.