CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 443.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,271 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,198.20. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

