CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHEOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CochLear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised CochLear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CochLear Stock Performance

CochLear Dividend Announcement

CHEOY stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. CochLear has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 122.0%.

CochLear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

