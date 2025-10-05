Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 2.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday after Rothschild Redb upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $383.50 and last traded at $380.02. 13,586,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 11,127,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.07.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.27.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 714,515 shares of company stock worth $272,046,775 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

