Columbia Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,118,023 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.77. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.