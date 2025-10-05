Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMC. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,109,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 539,309 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,193,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,215,000 after purchasing an additional 290,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,139,000 after purchasing an additional 666,886 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,717,000 after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

