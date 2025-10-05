Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $3.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.5750.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

