Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.4725 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -484.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,866.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.