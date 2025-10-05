Comparing Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Aisin Seiki’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group 4.00% 3.11% 2.14% Aisin Seiki N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hesai Group and Aisin Seiki, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.26, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Aisin Seiki.

Risk & Volatility

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Aisin Seiki”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $284.57 million 12.61 -$14.02 million $0.09 303.89 Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion 0.41 $699.31 million N/A N/A

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Aisin Seiki on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Aisin Seiki

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.