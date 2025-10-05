Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

