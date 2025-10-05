Contrasting Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TFI International and Jungheinrich, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 1 7 11 2 2.67 Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00

TFI International currently has a consensus price target of $117.81, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Jungheinrich.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

73.3% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TFI International has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Jungheinrich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 4.48% 15.45% 5.72% Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFI International and Jungheinrich”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $8.40 billion 0.89 $422.48 million $4.36 20.90 Jungheinrich $5.84 billion 0.31 $312.72 million N/A N/A

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich.

Summary

TFI International beats Jungheinrich on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

