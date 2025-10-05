Contrasting Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) & Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Allianz has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allianz and Radian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 1 4 0 0 1.80 Radian Group 0 4 0 2 2.67

Profitability

Radian Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Radian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radian Group is more favorable than Allianz.

This table compares Allianz and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.47% 16.58% 1.01% Radian Group 45.62% 13.25% 6.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allianz and Radian Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $194.56 billion 0.84 $10.75 billion $2.84 14.95 Radian Group $1.29 billion 3.66 $604.44 million $3.97 8.78

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Radian Group. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Allianz pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Radian Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Radian Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Radian Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Radian Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Radian Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radian Group beats Allianz on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance titles; tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval, and default curative title services; deed and property reports; closing and settlement services; mortgage underwriting and processing; escrow; appraisal management; and real estate brokerage. This segment also provides real estate valuation products and services; asset management services for managing real estate owned properties, which includes a web-based workflow solution; and a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as proprietary platforms as a service solution. It serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks; and consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, real estate brokers and agents, and corporations for their employees. The company was formerly known as CMAC Investment Corp. and changed its name to Radian Group Inc. in June 1999. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

